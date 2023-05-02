Wanted suspect, passenger arrested in Forsyth County after wild chase

article

After a wild chase on GA-400, a man wanted for multiple felonies throughout Atlanta, and his passenger, were arrested in Forsyth County on May 1. The entire ordeal was caught on camera.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says it received a tip Monday that 43-year-old David Hamilton of Covington was at the Outlet Mall in Dawson County. Hamilton has multiple felony warrants for his arrest in Atlanta.

Deputies positioned themselves along the highway ready to intercept him the moment he crossed the county line.

When he did, deputies say it was during a shift change so nearly 40 officers were on the road at the time. Hamilton tried to evade them, speeding at more than 120 mph, according to the deputies.

Officials stationed ahead of the chase rolled out Stop Sticks at Exit 14, Exit 13 and south of Exit 13. When his wheels began to lose air and shred, another deputy used a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) causing the car to spin out and finally stop.

Alshawnta Strothers (Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

At that moment, Hamilton and his passenger identified as 36-year-old Alshawnta Strothers of Pittsburg fled the vehicle and tried to make a run for it.

Strothers was almost immediately taken down and apprehended. Hamilton continued running and attempted to hide underneath a woman's mobile home in the area. He finally surrendered after being surrounded at gunpoint.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ David Hamilton (Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Just outside the getaway car, deputies say they found a 9mm handgun on the ground and an ounce of marijuana inside the center console.

Hamilton was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, speeding, reckless driving and obstruction.

Strothers was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and obstruction.

They were both taken to the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

It's not yet clear what charges Hamilton could face in other counties where the previous felonies occurred.

Records from the Atlanta Police Department show in 2020, Hamilton was wanted in connection to a shooting and multiple narcotic violations.