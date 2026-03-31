Wanted person at large after DeKalb County raid triggers lockdown

Image 1 of 5 ▼ SWAT near Stoneview Elementary School

The Brief Residents in a Lithonia townhome community reported hearing loud bangs and seeing a heavy SWAT presence Tuesday morning. A nearby elementary school was forced into lockdown as federal and local authorities attempted to serve a warrant. U.S. Marshals confirmed the targeted individual was not found and remains at large.



A wanted person is still on the run after a loud warrant service in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

DeKalb SWAT searching for ‘felon’

What we know:

Callers started contacting FOX 5 Atlanta around 11 a.m. to report what they referred to as a SWAT standoff at the Evans Mill Townhomes in the 2600 block of Evans Mill Drive in Lithonia. Another viewer called to report they heard loud bangs in the area and that there were several police cars, including a SWAT truck, on the scene.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene to find DeKalb County Sheriff's Office cars and DeKalb police cars. The police department said it was assisting as the Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant. The U.S. Marshals later told FOX 5 that they were serving a warrant in the area, but the person they were looking for was not found.

Stoneview Elementary lockdown

Dig deeper:

DeKalb County Schools said Stoneview Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the warrant service, but everyone at the school is safe and was inside during the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.

FOX 5 reached out to the sheriff's office to see if they have a policy about serving warrants near schools during the instructional day.

Unknow ‘felon’

What we don't know:

The name of the person and what they are wanted for has not been released.