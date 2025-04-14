Wanted man, possibly armed, flees deputies in Monroe County

article

The Brief Raven Blankenship fled on foot after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Stickland Loop in Monroe County. He is wanted in Spalding County for a probation violation related to a drug charge. Authorities say he may be armed and urge the public not to approach him.



Monroe County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who fled from deputies during a suspicious vehicle investigation Sunday morning.

What we know:

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Stickland Loop area around 8:07 a.m. on April 13 after receiving a report about a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived, the man inside the vehicle got out and ran.

The suspect has been identified as Raven Blankenship, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound white male. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, a blue hat, and work boots. Blankenship is wanted in Spalding County for a probation violation related to a drug charge.

What they're saying:

Authorities say he may be armed and should not be approached.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department’s Facebook page, Instagram account, or mobile app.