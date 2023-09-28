'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in murder of mother of four

article

Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old Lithonia man accused of murdering a mother of four.

Kristopher Brown is wanted in murder of Dorian Bennett. Authorities warn he may be armed and dangerous.

Bennett’s body was found shortly before 11:45 p.m. on May 3 along the Interstate 285 southbound exit to Lavista Road.

Police say Bennett had been shot multiple times.

Investigators have not revealed what links Brown to the crime, but say if anyone knows his whereabouts they should contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward and still remain anonymous.