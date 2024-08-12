Walton County jailer accused of injuring handcuffed inmate

A former employee of the Walton County Jail has ended up behind bars himself.

Jeffrey Sean Day, 39, of Monroe, was accused of physically injuring a handcuffed inmate on July 28. That inmate's injuries required medical attention.

Day was charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to inmates and violation of oath of office. He is currently being held at the Walton County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080, or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.