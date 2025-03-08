Carver MS student charged with bringing weapon to school, on bus

The Brief A Carver Middle School student reportedly admitted to bringing a weapon to school and on a bus. School administrators reported the incident to the Walton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon. The student has been charged and has already appeared before a judge. The investigation is ongoing, and the student may face additional charges.



A Carver Middle School student is facing charges after admitting to bringing a weapon to school and on the bus, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

At around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, school administrators reported the student to the sheriff's office.

During a brief investigation of the allegation, the student reportedly admitted to having the weapon on campus and on a school bus.

The juvenile was charged and has already faced a judge.

What we don't know:

The student will not be publicly identified due to their age.

It's also not clear what type of weapon they possessed.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

The student may face additional charges.