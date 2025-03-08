Carver MS student charged with bringing weapon to school, on bus
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Carver Middle School student is facing charges after admitting to bringing a weapon to school and on the bus, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
At around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, school administrators reported the student to the sheriff's office.
During a brief investigation of the allegation, the student reportedly admitted to having the weapon on campus and on a school bus.
The juvenile was charged and has already faced a judge.
What we don't know:
The student will not be publicly identified due to their age.
It's also not clear what type of weapon they possessed.
What's next:
This is an ongoing investigation.
The student may face additional charges.
The Source: This information was provided by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.