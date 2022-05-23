Walmart pulls Juneteenth ice cream after backlash: ‘We sincerely apologize’

Walmart will remove its ice cream, commemorating Juneteenth amid growing backlash.

Photos of the product recently surfaced on social media.

"Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope," the label read.

The ice cream consisted of a swirl of red velvet and cheesecake flavors.

"Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate."

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day. Since June 19 fell on a Saturday, the government observed the holiday Friday.

At least nine states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday, all but one of those states acting after Geroge Floyd, a Black man, was killed last year in Minneapolis.

