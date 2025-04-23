Walmart plans major remodel of 20 Georgia stores
Walmart says big upgrades are coming to 20 of its stores across Georgia.
Later this year, the stores will be remodeled into what the big box store is describing as a transformation into "Stores of the Future."
What we know:
According to the company, the stores will receive upgrades that include fresh displays with bold signage, expanded departments, and new items,
The stores' pharmacies will be renovated to allow for wider aisles, and additional privacy measures like private screening rooms.
A rendering of the new Walmart Supercentes. (Courtesy of Walmart)
The plan also includes expanding online pickup and delivery services.
What they're saying:
Walmart officials say they have the goal of remodeling over 650 stores across the country by the end of the year.
"Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role, said Nick Berkeley, Walmart's senior vice president for its Southeast Business Unit. "By investing in our stores and associates, we are not only improving the shopping experience but also reinforcing our commitment to being a vital part of the community’s fabric, helping to build a brighter future for all."
Dig deeper:
The following stores will be included in the remodeling plan:
- 300 S Belair Road, Augusta
- 1550 Scenic Highway N, Snellville
- 125 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville
- 3697 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah
- 160 Pooler Road, Pooler
- 5010 Steiner Way, Grovetown
- 14030 Abercorn Street, Savannah
- 10530 Abercorn Street, Savannah
- 1955 E Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah
- 1102 East Franklin Street, Sylvester
- 2892 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
- 1810 Tift Avenue N, Tifton
- 1308 S Harris Street, Sandersville
- 2909 Austell Road SW, Marietta,
- 165 US Highway 19 Sm Camilla
- 136 E Jarman Street, Hazlehurst
- 260 Bobby Jones Expressway, Augusta
- 3851 Evans To Locks Road, Augusta
- 361 8th Avenue NE, Cairo
- 15328 US Highway 19 S, Thomasville
What's next:
Walmart has not said when the renovations will begin or how the stores will be affected while the work is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by Walmart.