Walmart plans major remodel of 20 Georgia stores

The Brief Walmart is planning a major upgrade to 20 of its Georgia stores to turn them into what the company is calling its "Stores of the Future." The renovations include expanded departments, new items, and an updated pharmacy. Four metro Atlanta stores in Marietta, Snellville, Fayetteville, and Gainesville will be renovated as part of the plan.



Walmart says big upgrades are coming to 20 of its stores across Georgia.

Later this year, the stores will be remodeled into what the big box store is describing as a transformation into "Stores of the Future."

What we know:

According to the company, the stores will receive upgrades that include fresh displays with bold signage, expanded departments, and new items,

The stores' pharmacies will be renovated to allow for wider aisles, and additional privacy measures like private screening rooms.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A rendering of the new Walmart Supercentes. (Courtesy of Walmart)

The plan also includes expanding online pickup and delivery services.

What they're saying:

Walmart officials say they have the goal of remodeling over 650 stores across the country by the end of the year.

"Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role, said Nick Berkeley, Walmart's senior vice president for its Southeast Business Unit. "By investing in our stores and associates, we are not only improving the shopping experience but also reinforcing our commitment to being a vital part of the community’s fabric, helping to build a brighter future for all."

Dig deeper:

The following stores will be included in the remodeling plan:

300 S Belair Road, Augusta

1550 Scenic Highway N, Snellville

125 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville

3697 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah

160 Pooler Road, Pooler

5010 Steiner Way, Grovetown

14030 Abercorn Street, Savannah

10530 Abercorn Street, Savannah

1955 E Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah

1102 East Franklin Street, Sylvester

2892 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

1810 Tift Avenue N, Tifton

1308 S Harris Street, Sandersville

2909 Austell Road SW, Marietta,

165 US Highway 19 Sm Camilla

136 E Jarman Street, Hazlehurst

260 Bobby Jones Expressway, Augusta

3851 Evans To Locks Road, Augusta

361 8th Avenue NE, Cairo

15328 US Highway 19 S, Thomasville

What's next:

Walmart has not said when the renovations will begin or how the stores will be affected while the work is ongoing.