Walker County teen missing after running away from home

Deputies in Walker County are searching to a runaway teenager who hasn't been heard from for days.

Walker County officials say 15-year-old Todd Delee was last seen Friday at his home around South Oakton Road.

Investigators believe Delee was known to hang around Lafayette, Georgia.

Officials have not released a description of the missing teen or what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call detectives at 706-638-1909 ext 1298.

