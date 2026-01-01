Social Circle officials oppose proposed ICE detention center, citing infrastructure limits

The Brief Social Circle officials "unequivocally" oppose a proposed ICE facility that could triple the city's current population. Inadequate water and sewer infrastructure make a 10,000-person detention center physically infeasible for the city. Local leaders were never formally notified of the plan and are now evaluating legal authority to block it.



Social Circle officials are saying a reported plan to build a federal detention center that could triple the city’s population is infeasible.

What we know:

The mayor and city council announced they "unequivocally" do not support an ICE facility in the city or surrounding areas, according to a statement released by the municipal government.

The pushback follows a report from The Washington Post detailing a proposal to renovate industrial warehouses into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The plan reportedly aims to hold between 5,000 and 10,000 people being staged for deportation.

What they're saying:

City authorities say the proposal is infeasible because the current water and sewer infrastructure cannot support a development of that size. Officials noted that adding up to 10,000 detainees would be a massive strain on a city that currently has about 5,000 citizens. Additionally, the city stated there is no site within the limits that provides a safe distance from homes, businesses, and schools, adding that "The City will not tolerate a failure in security."

Despite the national media reports, Social Circle officials say they were never formally notified of the project. "The City of Social Circle has not been informed of any proposed detention facility," the statement read. City staff learned of the plan at the same time as the public and noted that no representatives from the federal government or the property owners have contacted them or filed applications.

What's next:

Leaders are now working with state and federal partners to confirm that no such facility will be built. Officials said they are currently evaluating what authority the city has to block the project and will "continue to oppose any efforts of this kind through all appropriate channels."