Atlanta police seek suspects in Hemphill School Road home invasion

The Brief Police released surveillance video of two suspects who forced entry and threatened a resident on Hemphill School Road. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



Atlanta police need your help catching two men who broke into a home and threatened a resident just before the holidays.

Investigators released video of the suspects this week, hoping someone will recognize them from the Dec. 18, 2025, encounter.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home on Hemphill School Road NW.

According to investigators, two suspects forced their way into the residence and threatened the occupant.

The men then stole several electronics from the home before fleeing the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit released surveillance footage of the suspects in hopes that someone recognizes them.

The Atlanta Police Department released these doorbell camera images of two men wanted in connection with a Dec. 18, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the suspects arrived at the Hemphill School Road residence or if a getaway vehicle was waiting nearby.

Additionally, investigators have not specified the exact types of electronics stolen or if the residence was specifically targeted.

What you can do:

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Residents are encouraged to view the video and report any familiar details to authorities. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and callers do not have to provide any identifying information to remain eligible for the cash reward. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

Information can also be shared online at www.stopcrimeatl.org, through the P3 mobile app, or by texting "CSGA" to 738477.