Walk-Aways at the Finish Line: Why Georgia buyers pulled the plug in August

If you’ve been dreaming of homeownership but feeling like the finish line keeps moving further away, you’re not alone. In August 2025, Georgia saw a surprising spike in canceled home purchase agreements. And today, we’re breaking down why so many deals fell apart, and what it means for you. Here to explain it all is our own Fox 5 real estate expert, John Adams.

The Problem: Contracts Crumbling Late in the Game

According to Redfin economists, Georgia had one of the highest rates of canceled home sales recently. That means buyers and sellers shook hands - and then walked away before closing.

During the month of August, a full 21 percent of residential real estate contracts fell through the cracks. So what’s causing all these last-minute breakups?

Top Causes of Cancellations

Inspection Fights - Buyers uncovered issues they weren’t expecting and sellers weren’t budging. Surprises in real estate are rarely a good thing. In this case, the Buyer walked away. My advice? A pre-listing home inspection can solve this problem - no surprises!

Unrealistic Expectations - Some buyers wanted homes in near-new condition, even in older neighborhoods. This is, in my opinion, an unrealistic expectation. If you expect new construction, then buy a new house.

Financing Fluctuations - With mortgage interest rates still high, many buyers hoped for a last-minute dip. When the Federal Reserve choked in August, buyers bailed. This proves that no one can successfully time the real estate market. Don’t even try!

Renegotiation Tactics - Some buyers and their agents use inspections to demand big price concessions, pushing sellers to walk away from the deal. In my opinion, this strategy is ethically questionable.

Where Sellers Are Falling Short

Many sellers priced homes based on last year’s market - not today’s reality. And some didn’t disclose problems upfront, leading to surprise repairs and broken trust.

Where Buyers Missed the Mark

Inspections are meant to protect your safety - not to play hardball. When buyers treat them like a coupon for a discount, deals collapse.

The Bottom Line: Transparency Wins

If you’re planning to buy - or sell - here’s the key: fewer surprises. Sellers who invest in a pre-listing home inspection and share it with buyers build trust and reduce renegotiation drama. And buyers who approach inspections with fairness - not just strategy - are more likely to close the deal.

For Renters Dreaming of Ownership

Don’t lose faith. The dream is still alive - but it’s changing. Focus on homes that are priced realistically, ask for full disclosures early, and work with agents who understand your goals. The more informed and prepared you are, the fewer walk-aways you’ll face.

