Waleska man sentenced to 15 years for violent attack on girlfriend

article

The Brief Logan Ben Jordan was sentenced to 50 years, with 15 years in prison, for a violent attack involving multiple charges against his girlfriend. The attack included physical assault, terrorizing the victim, and left her with extensive bruising and lasting trauma. Judge Davis imposed strict probation conditions, including no contact with the victim, restitution, and mandatory counseling and treatment.



A Waleska man will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in a violent attack on his girlfriend, Cherokee County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Logan Ben Jordan, 24, entered a non-negotiated guilty plea Sept. 11 to charges including false imprisonment, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, battery, and simple battery. Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis sentenced Jordan to 50 years, with 15 years in prison and the remainder on probation.

Prosecutors said the attack happened Oct. 21, 2022, after Jordan and his girlfriend returned to her Woodstock home from dinner and drinks. Following an argument, the woman went to bed. Jordan entered the bedroom, struck her in the face, stabbed the mattress with a knife, pressed the knife against her torso, strangled her, and threatened to kill her. The violence continued into the bathroom and outside on the sidewalk.

The victim described the ongoing impact in an emotional statement to the court. "Nearly daily, I have flashbacks that include lying in the fetal position in my bed while the defendant repeatedly stabbed the mattress over and over and over again, stating that is what he was going to do to me," she said. "This crime has changed my life in ways I never imagined. I no longer feel safe in my own home, and I live with constant anxiety, trauma, panic attacks and fear."

What they're saying:

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe, who leads the Domestic Violence Unit, said the attack left the woman with extensive bruising and lasting trauma.

"This was a sustained, violent attack. This defendant not only physically assaulted the victim – he also terrorized her," Ashe said. "For nearly three years she has attended every one of the defendant’s court dates waiting for justice. We are glad she finally has closure and can truly begin her healing journey."

What's next:

Prosecutors recommended a 50-year sentence with 15 years to serve in prison. The defense sought probation, citing Jordan’s lack of violations since his 2022 arrest. Judge Davis imposed additional conditions, including no contact with the victim, restitution, substance abuse treatment, anger management counseling, and strict probation requirements.