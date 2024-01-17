Waffle House Valentine's Day: How to reserve your romantic dinner for two

article

The Waffle House is opening up its Valentine’s Day reservations for those who want to "smother" and "cover" their loved ones in some hash brown love.

Select Waffle House restaurants across 21 states will be offering a romantic night out for two.

Nearly 200 locations of the Georgia-based restaurant chain will be dimming the lights, putting out nice white tablecloths, and welcoming couples for a special dinner service.

The Valentine’s Day tradition started some 16 years ago. The Waffle House in Johns Creek began offering the experience in 2008 after the manager noticed quite a few customers were "peppered" in the restaurant on the holiday. So, it quickly became a thing.

February 14 is the only night each year when Waffle House staff will take a reservation.

Where is Waffle House taking Valentine’s Day reservations?

One would think with the Waffle House being based in Georgia, the state having the most locations, and the Valentine’s Day tradition beginning in the Peach State, that it would lead in the number of restaurant locations offering the holiday event.

That honor currently goes to North Carolina with 27, followed by Georgia and South Carolina tied with 19 each. A clear majority of those Georgia locations are in the metro Atlanta area.

Eighteen are in Virginia, 14 in Alabama, 13 in both Florida and Mississippi, and 10 in Texas.

The rest of the locations are less "chunked" together and are rather "scattered" across the "country."

Click here to find out if there's a location near you.

How do you order Waffle House hash browns?

If your significant other is taking you to Waffle House for Valentine’s Day, but it’s your first time, you may be a little light on the lingo. That is especially true if you plan to order some hash browns. (And you should definitely order the hash browns!)

Here’s what each term means:

Smothered: Some believe the best friend to any fried, shredded potato is a healthy dose of sautéed onions.

Covered: If you like American cheese, the Waffle House has you covered … literally.

Chunked: Some folks confuse this term with "cubed" for the shape of the grill-kissed hickory smoke ham chunks.

Diced: For those who like their hash browns with a little more saturation, grilled tomatoes are the way to go. They beat ketchup every time.

Peppered: It doesn’t matter how you say "jalapeños" at the Waffle House. What matters is that it’s the pepper of choice when you choose this option.

Capped: Choice this option to add the umami-flavor of grilled button mushrooms.

Topped: Bert’s Chili is its own thing. It’s a combination of chili beans, Jimmy Dean sausage, tomatoes, onions, and other delectables. It’s a flavor explosion that can only be topped … at Waffle House.

Country: It’s kind of like the poutine of the south, but with sausage gravy.

It is best to learn your combination or just go crazy with "all the way" to get all eight at once.