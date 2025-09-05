Waffle House turns 70: From Avondale Estates to American icon

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Daisy, waitressing at a Waffle House on 10 Highway, Baton Rouge. One of the joys of a road trip is in the many original diners. Built in the 1950s, they still remain unchanged, with all the original fittings and fixtures, Happy Days style. (Photo by Louis Quail/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

The Brief Waffle House opened its first restaurant on Sept. 5, 1955, in Avondale Estates, Georgia. The chain now has nearly 2,000 locations in 25 states, with its first diner preserved as the Waffle House Museum. Known for hash browns and all-night service, Waffle House is even part of FEMA’s "Waffle House Index" for disaster response.



On Sept. 5, 1955, a small yellow-signed diner opened its doors in Avondale Estates, Georgia. Seventy years later, that single Waffle House has grown into a cultural institution with nearly 2,000 restaurants across 25 states.

What we know:

Founded by Joe Rogers Sr., a restaurant manager, and Tom Forkner, a real estate agent, the chain built its reputation on serving hearty food 24 hours a day, seven days a week. While waffles gave the restaurant its name, it was the hash browns — served "scattered, smothered, covered" and beyond — that cemented Waffle House in the Southern food tradition.

Over the decades, Waffle House became more than a restaurant. The Federal Emergency Management Agency even adopted the "Waffle House Index" as an informal measure of disaster severity: if a Waffle House is closed after a storm, conditions are dire.

Its cultural reach has extended into music, late-night comedy, and road-trip lore, making the diner a backdrop for both everyday meals and unforgettable moments. The chain’s first restaurant is now preserved as the Waffle House Museum, celebrating its roots and memorabilia from the brand’s seven decades.

As the company celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025, Waffle House remains a gathering spot for shift workers, college students, families, and travelers. The recipe for success has stayed simple: hot coffee, a warm grill, and a place that never turns off the lights.

Waffle House Fast Facts

70 years since the first diner opened on Sept. 5, 1955

1,900+ restaurants across 25 states

Employs more than 40,000 people

It was named after its most expensive item on the menu when it opened

Atlanta has the most Waffle Houses of any city

124 waffles served yearly

85 million strips of bacon cooked yearly

153 million hashbrown orders taken each year

272 million eggs used each year

58 million cups of coffee poured each year

10 million chicken breasts cooked each year

Has grilled more than 134 million T-bone steaks since 1955

Once sold Chick-fil-A sandwiches

272 orders of hash browns per minute scattered, smothered, and covered

Has its own record label that creates breakfast-themed music, including "There Are Raisins In My Toast"

Referenced in popular music such as Jermaine Dupri's "Welcome to Atlanta" and Hootie & Blowfish album "Scattered, Smothered and Covered"

10,000+ employees company-wide

Open 24/7 365 days of the year

1 museum: the original 1955 Avondale Estates restaurant, now the Waffle House Museum

SOURCES