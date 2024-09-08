Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dies at the age of 58

article

The president and CEO of Waffle House, Walter G. "Walt" Ehmer, has died at the age of 58, according to the Atlanta Police Foundation. He also served on the foundation's board of trustees.

Ehmer had overseen the popular restaurant chain since 2012.

"Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta. His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed," the foundation said.

Mayor Andre Dickens also released a statement:

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Walt Ehmer, the CEO of Waffle House and a proud Georgia Tech alumnus. His leadership, dedication, and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many."

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released at this time.