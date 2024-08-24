VP Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz bringing bus tour to Georgia

article

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will visit Georgia next week on their first campaign stop since accepting the nomination, according to The Hill.

The bus tour will travel through southern Georgia, ending with a rally in the Savannah area on Thursday night, where Harris will address voters.

The tour marks the first time Harris and Walz will campaign together in Georgia, a key battleground state. The Democratic campaign is heavily invested in Georgia, with over 170 staffers across 24 offices statewide.

At the rally, Harris plans to contrast her vision with former President Donald Trump’s "Project 2025" agenda, aiming to energize volunteer efforts in the state.

The Republican's candidate for vice president, Sen. JD Vance, was in Valdosta earlier this. week.

RELATED: Vice president candidate JD Vance slams Harris on border security in Valdosta

Former President Donald Trump's last visit to Atlanta was a rally with JD Vance on Aug. 3.