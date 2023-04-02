VP Kamala Harris expected to visit solar panel plant in Dalton this week

article

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Dalton to showcase the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America agenda. The event aims to highlight how the administration is building a clean energy economy that benefits all citizens and creates good-paying jobs.

The Investing in America agenda is a major initiative of the Biden-Harris Administration. The initiative is designed to create new jobs and boost economic growth across the country by investing in infrastructure, innovation, and the workforce. The plan also focuses on strengthening the middle class and promoting equity and inclusion for all Americans.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made clear that they view investment in clean energy as a key driver of economic growth and job creation. The administration's Investing in America agenda reflects this vision, with a focus on supporting clean energy industries and promoting sustainable practices across the country. Vice President Harris' visit to Dalton is just one example of the administration's commitment to this agenda and its potential to transform the American economy.

The South Korean solar panel maker QCells announced in January that it is spending $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Cartersville and expand the capacity of the existing facility in Dalton. The new facility and expansion is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to the state.