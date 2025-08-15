Vote | Metro Atlanta speech therapist competing for 'Most Benevolent Beard'

The Brief Kevin Simmons, a pediatric speech pathologist known for sensory-friendly haircuts, is a finalist for Wahl’s "Most Benevolent Beard in America." The winner will receive $5,000 and $20,000 for their charity of choice; Simmons selected ConnectAbility. Voting is open until Sept. 12.



Earlier this year, Good Day Atlanta featured Kevin Simmons, a pediatric speech pathologist known for his sensory-friendly haircuts and his ability to provide patience, care and comfort to children and young adults.

What we know:

Now, Simmons is gaining national recognition as one of five finalists in the "Most Benevolent Beard in America" competition, hosted by men’s grooming brand Wahl. The company praised Simmons for blending good grooming with goodwill through his work in the community.

If he wins, Simmons will receive $5,000 for himself and $20,000 for his chosen charity, ConnectAbility.

What you can do:

Voting is open through Sept. 12. Click here to vote for Simmons.