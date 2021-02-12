Volunteers in Facebook group are helping Georgians schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

A Facebook group is helping Georgians connect and get help scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The group is called "GA COVID VAX APPT HELP (unofficial)" and it has about 4,600 members as of Friday evening.

Allie Pridgen, one of the administrators of the group, said she learned firsthand just how confusing and time consuming the process was when volunteered to help seniors with disabilities set up appointments.

"If I was struggling, I can only imagine someone who isn't as tech savvy," Pridgen said.

Now, Pridgen along with several other women across Georgia have become experts of sorts.

"One of the biggest hurdles really and truly is being able to find these links. You can type in 'Fulton County COVID vaccine' but there isn't a thing that says click here. Another issue when they do find these links, they're put in this holding period in this queue, which just kind of spins and spins. And once you're in there they ask you a lot of questions and people don't really know that you know, you don't have to have your doctor's name. You can go in, get your appointment quickly and make those edits later," she said.

She said the group has helped book over 1,500 appointments for people.

Advertisement

Marcy Saucedo stumbled upon the group during a Google.

At that point, she had already spent several weeks trying to get an appointment for herself.

"I joined the group and I told them where I was, that I was in Gwinnett County and I told them the issue I was having, sometimes I could get in [to schedule an appointment] but I was knocked out before it was submitted," Saucedo said.

Saucedo said one of the administrators of the group started sending links and information, and soon, she was able to finally secure an appointment.

"When they sent me that confirmation, it said ok, you are scheduled. I was like 'yes, yes yes!' It was a relief," she said.

The administrators of the page and volunteers work to find links where people can sign up, notify people of open spots, and even go as far as drive people to their appointments.

It's important to note they are not healthcare professionals or health department employees, just people who've noticed there is a need to help.

"Being able to help people get the shots in their arm and hearing people cry over the phone with just joy and excitement is a feeling that I just can't describe," Pridgen said. "I think that's why we do it. It's just great to see the community come together and wanting to help complete strangers."

You can find the Facebook group here.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.