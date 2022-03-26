Volunteers go door to door in an effort to combat teen crime

Men from across metro Atlanta came together to canvass along Campbellton Road in an effort to reduce crime involving teens.

The group went door to door handing out resources. "We are just out here to let the young men and families know we love them and are here to support them," Garrett Davis said.

"We had a young man killed broad daylight. Days before that in apartments behind them another man killed. There are a lot of unnecessary murders in the neighborhood" Frederick Hope Jr. said.

It was a sea of support and love along Campbellton Road as a group of African-American men came together to do their part to curve the violence in the community, but specifically cases involving youth.

"It’s all about getting out and letting the young people and parents know they have options. It’s about moving through the community spreading love and spreading hope. Letting people know we are here and apart of the community and want to build it," Mawuli Davis said.

The men are from a laundry list of organizations around the city. They handed out flyers with information to resources and organizations, but also just wanted to have conversations with those in the area.

"Not enough presence. Not enough male presence around here. Not enough boots on the ground. I do believe that if our people knew there was support for them they would take advantage of it and that’s why we are here today," Davis said.

"To see our presence in the community I think is a step for the brothers to see change. They have never seen this many brothers coming together to make a change or a difference," Frederick Hope Jr. said.

As these men go door to door they hope to inspire and make a difference in everyone they meet.

"Lack of resources, lack of love here. Brothers like ourselves get out here it will allow the energy to shift here," Frederick Hope Jr. said.

The event is slated to span two days, with canvassing continuing Sunday in the Vine City and West End community.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE