Volunteers add new enrichment renovations to LifeLine Animal Project's new Community Animal Center

An area animal shelter got an upgrade.

The LifeLine Animal Project in DeKalb County recently opened its new Community Animal Center.

The group Rescue Rebuild, which builds and renovates animal shelters across the country, helped work on the new facility's enrichment areas, which consists of cat rooms and dog play yards.

Volunteers added shade sails to play yards, gravel for dogs to run on, and built perches, cubbies, and more for cats.