Visa to open new Midtown hub, creating 1000 jobs

Major financial technology company Visa is planning to open a new hub in Midtown Atlanta, bringing hundreds of jobs to the city.

On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the digital payment company would be opening a new office on Peachtree Street in 2022.

"It’s always great to see a world-renowned company like Visa capitalize on the exceptional pool of diverse talent in Georgia and choose to invest in our state," Kemp said. "Georgia is a growing hub for the FinTech industry thanks in part to our strategic investment in workforce development initiatives, and I look forward to seeing the countless opportunities this significant expansion creates for hardworking Georgians."

The new 123,000-square-foot office will be located at 1200 Peachtree Street and will concentrate on the company's technology and client services teams.

"Atlanta brings together a wealth of expertise and talent with entrepreneurial spirit and a deep sense of community culture," said Michelle Gethers-Clark, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility at Visa. "We are thrilled to enhance our long-term presence in Atlanta; an expansion that comes with a commitment to invest in Atlanta’s diverse talent pool by fostering the next generation of leaders through rewarding career development and growth opportunities."

Officials estimate the new hub is expected to bring around 1,000 jobs to the area over several years. The company is actively hiring for positions in client services, product management, software development, risk and security, finance, and more.

For more information about job opportunities, you can visit Visa's website.

