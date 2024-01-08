Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Franklin County, Hart County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Millions of businesses eligible for $5.5B Visa Mastercard antitrust fee settlement

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Business
FOX TV Digital Team
170c0093- article

A sticker for Mastercard, Visa and Discover credit cards displayed on a street cart in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Millions of business owners nationwide may be eligible for part of a $5.54 billion class-action settlement. 

The settlement has to do with Visa and Mastercard merchant fees that are alleged to have been inflated. 

Visa and Mastercard have admitted no wrongdoing and say their business practices are legal. 

What is the Visa Mastercard antitrust lawsuit about?

The lawsuit, which has been "winding its way through the court system for nearly 20 years," according to one lawyer involved, claims that Visa and Mastercard both violated antitrust laws because they set interchange fees, and that they allegedly conspired together about some of the challenged business practices.  

This caused merchants to pay excessive interchange fees for accepting their cards, according to the settlement website

An interchange fee is a fee paid by the merchants for accepting Visa and Mastercard cards when a cardholder makes a purchase, typically around 1-2% of the purchase price. 

RELATED: Need a 2024 side hustle? Here are the most in-demand, according to Fiverr

Who is eligible for payout? 

  • Businesses that accepted Visa and/or Mastercard credit or debit cards between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 25, 2019 are eligible to file a payout claim. 

How to file a claim

You must file a valid claim to get money from the settlement. 

If you are not sure if you are part of this settlement, you can contact the Class Administrator by calling 1-800-625-6440 or at info@PaymentCardSettlement.com.

You can file a claim in two ways: online or mail a claim form. 

Some businesses may have already received a claim form in the mail. 

All claims must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, 2024. 

Read more information from the settlement website here

This story was reported from Detroit. 