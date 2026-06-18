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Viral video leads to Atlanta police internal investigation

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published June 18, 2026 9:36 AM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 9:36 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Atlanta police have opened an internal investigation after a video of an encounter with a man circulated on social media.
    • The footage appears to show multiple officers using force against a man near Center Parc Stadium.
    • Police say the incident will be reviewed by the department's Office of Professional Standards.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an officer-involved incident after a video posted on social media raised questions about officers' actions during an encounter with a man. 

What we know:

The footage, shared Thursday by the social media account Georgia Followers, appears to show several officers confronting, pushing and ultimately taking a man to the ground at an intersection near Center Parc Stadium.

Police said they became aware of community concerns after the video began circulating online and have launched an internal review.

What the video shows

The video appears to show a man standing in or crossing an intersection before an encounter with officers escalates.

What it shows:

At one point, an officer appears to push the man, and additional officers then move him toward a nearby sidewalk. Moments later, multiple officers take the man to the ground while attempting to place him under arrest.

The footage also appears to show officers holding Tasers during the incident, although it is unclear whether any were used. 

Internal investigation underway

In a statement, Atlanta police said the case has been referred to the department's Office of Professional Standards for a full investigation.

What they're saying:

"The Atlanta Police Department takes all concerns regarding officer conduct and public safety seriously," the department said in a posted reply to the video.

Officials said the review will examine the officers' actions and determine whether any policy violations occurred. The department said any necessary action will be based on the findings of the investigation.

Police have not released additional details about the incident, including when it occurred or whether anyone involved was injured. The investigation remains ongoing.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a post and comments on social media. 

AtlantaAtlanta Police DepartmentCrime and Public SafetyNews