Vinings man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier Saturday afternoon

A Vinings man drowned at Bethel Park on Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Aug. 31, when a 44-year-old male was swimming from shore back to his boat. According to officials, he went under and did not resurface.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Game Wardens, along with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Department, and Hall County Fire Department, responded to the emergency. Upon arrival, game wardens utilized boat-mounted sonar to locate the victim, who was found approximately 25 feet underwater.

The body was recovered with the assistance of Hall County Fire’s Remote Operated Vessel (ROV) and Forsyth County Fire divers.

The victim has been identified as Hasani Kamau Widemond, 46, of Vinings. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.