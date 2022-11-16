Vinings-area apartments gutted by fire, displacing 8 people

article

Eight people from six different apartments are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire tore through a building.

The fire happened early Wednesday morning in a multi-unit building on Paces Walk in Atlanta, according to the Red Cross.

Fire investigators haven't said what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured.

SKYFOX flew over the Paces Ridge at Vinings community and saw a building had been severely damaged by flames.

Red Cross volunteers provided residents with comfort kits and recovery planning.