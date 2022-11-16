Expand / Collapse search

Vinings-area apartments gutted by fire, displacing 8 people

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SKYFOX flies over a burned apartment building on Paces Walk.

VININGS, Ga. - Eight people from six different apartments are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire tore through a building. 

The fire happened early Wednesday morning in a multi-unit building on Paces Walk in Atlanta, according to the Red Cross.

Fire investigators haven't said what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured.

SKYFOX flew over the Paces Ridge at Vinings community and saw a building had been severely damaged by flames.

Red Cross volunteers provided residents with comfort kits and recovery planning.