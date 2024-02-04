Fire damages long-time Stone Mountain German restaurant, bakery

An early morning fire damaged the Village Corner German Restaurant & Bakery in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at the popular restaurant, located at 6655 James B Rivers Memorial Drive.

The fire, which fire investigators believe may have started in the kitchen, damaged a banquet hall storage area.

Two residents were evacuated with no injuries.

Fire at the Village Corner German Restaurant & Bakery in Stone Mountain (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The fire department says there is some water damage to the building.

This year will be the restaurant's 50th anniversary. It is unclear when they will reopen.