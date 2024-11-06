Villa Rica faces challenges amid soaring growth

The Brief Villa Rica's population has grown from 4,000 to over 17,000 in 25 years, significantly impacting local infrastructure. The city may extend a 120-day moratorium on new apartment constructions while addressing sewer capacity issues due to the population surge. To solve the sewer system problem, Villa Rica is considering rerouting discharge and expanding the current treatment facilities. Regulatory processes for implementing sewer solutions are lengthy, taking more than two years for approval and an additional year for the facility expansion. Mayor Leslie McPherson has identified managing growth as a critical priority to ensure the continuation of quality services for the expanding population.



Managing growth remains an emerging challenge for many fast-growing exurban communities just outside the immediate Atlanta metro area. Villa Rica is one of those areas. It has more than 17,000 people living there now compared to just over 4,000 residents 25 years ago.

"It's almost exploding (population growth)," said Diana Desanto, interim city manager of Villa Rica," Certainly in the last five years, on the unprecedented side."

That growth has put enough strain on infrastructure that the city is expected to extend a moratorium on new apartment complexes for 120 days. It comes as Villa Rica is searching for solutions for sewer capacity issues driven by growth.

Villa Rica is facing multiple challenges as it struggles to maintain its infrastructure at the current population growth rate.

"The greatest challenge is balancing growth with the ability to deliver the quality services residents come to expect," said DeSanto.

Currently, the system has two sewer treatment facilities and is at 65% capacity. Rerouting discharge and expanding facilities are among the options being explored.

"Now is the time to start that project," said John Bane, utilities director for Villa Rica." It's time to start looking at our options."

Sewer capacity problems set up varied troubling scenarios, including problems treating and processing the waste properly before it is disposed of in a local stream off the Little Tallapoosa River.

Bane says regulatory approval of any sewer solution is a lengthy process.

"Typically, more than two years, I would say, from and review and approval," said Bane.

He adds it might take a year to expand a treatment facility.

Mayor Leslie McPherson believes managing growth is a top priority.

"We have so much more to do, and you can only handle so much growth at once," said McPherson.