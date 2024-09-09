Villa Rica couple creates immersive romantic getaways

If your romantic fantasies involve being shipwrecked on a deserted island or spending a night under the stars in an Old West ghost town, we’ve got good news: a Villa Rica couple can easily make those dreams come true.

Dan and Polina Christner are the founders of Villa Rica BnB, an immersive couples-only getaway in West Georgia. The Christners operate two separate themed rentals on their 80-acre property: Go West, which transports guests into a "Gunsmoke"-style setting complete with a covered wagon bed, and Shipwrecked, which evokes a tropical island paradise perfect for a pair of lovebirds. Both experiences are ridiculously detailed, using lighting effects and sound machines to set the mood. And unlike real ghost towns and deserted islands, guests can expect Smart TVs, Wi-Fi, massage chairs, and bathtubs with jets!

Since creating Villa Rica BnB in July 2021, the Christners say they’ve welcomed guests from across the country, hosting couples for anniversaries, honeymoons, birthday celebrations, and other special occasions. Both Go West and Shipwrecked may be booked on AirBnb, VRBO, Glamping Hub, and directly through the Villa Rica BnB website. The website also features plenty of recommendations for exploring not just the surrounding property, but also the town of Villa Rica.

After seeing pictures of Villa Rica BnB, we knew we needed to spend a morning there on Good Day Atlanta — but nothing prepared us for the actual experience of exploring the incredible worlds created by Dan and Polina Christner. Click the video player in this article to check it out!