Vigil held for grandmother shot and killed in crossfire

Family and friends gathered to honor the life of a grandmother killed in the crossfire of a shooting in DeKalb County.

Carlesa Jackson, 45, was driving her car on Wednesday afternoon when she was hit by a bullet.

Investigators say groups were shooting at each other in the 2500 block of Columbia Drive and Jackson was caught int he middle. Friends of the victim told FOX 5 that she was on her way to pick up her grandchildren at the time.

At the vigil, loved ones questioned how something like Jackson's death could happen.

"I think the same thing that I keep repeating is – we don't question God, but this right here, we just don't know why," one of Jackson's loved one said.

DeKalb County police say they're following leads but have not made any arrests in the case.