Attempted armed robbery led to shooting at Stonecrest mall, police say

article

The Brief Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at The Mall at Stonecrest. Investigators say an attempted armed robbery led to the gunfire on Saturday afternoon. One mall employee said police did not arrive for over an hour after the shooting.



Two people were arrested after DeKalb County police say an attempted armed robbery led to a shooting at The Mall at Stonecrest on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

DeKalb police and partner agencies responded to the mall on Turner Hill Road around 12:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Investigators said that based on preliminary information, an attempted armed robbery led to the gunfire, leaving at least one person injured. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities are still working to identify the victims of the attempted robbery, police said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Authorities respond to a reported shooting at The Mall at Stonecrest on February 28, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

The backstory:

The mall was placed on lockdown for several hours during and after the shooting. Several people were detained on the scene after running away from the mall.

What you can do:

Police ask the victims of the attempted robbery to call 770-724-7850.

What they're saying:

Cynthia Roberts, a JCPenney employee in the mall, said police did not arrive for more than an hour after the initial shooting.

Roberts also said that once everyone had been evacuated, police did not share any further details about what had happened.

RELATED: Witness describes chaos during lockdown at Mall of Stonecrest

What we don't know:

DeKalb police have not identified the accused robbers or the charges against them.