Publix Atlanta Marathon: Retired deputy hit by car while working traffic

The Brief A retired deputy was hit by a vehicle during the Publix Atlanta Marathon on Sunday morning. The former Fulton County sergeant was taken to the hospital. Atlanta police said they have detained the suspected driver involved.



A retired Fulton County deputy is recovering after being struck in a hit-and-run Sunday morning while working a traffic detail for the Publix Atlanta Marathon.

What we know:

Atlanta police said that while the driver fled after hitting the retired sergeant who was on his motorcyle, authorities have since located and detained the suspected driver.

The deputy was reportedly alert, conscious and breathing after being hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment and has since been released.

The annual marathon, organized by the Atlanta Track Club, takes runners through parts of midtown, downtown, Grant Park, and Piedmont Park, among other areas requiring significant traffic control.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not say where exactly the incident happened or whether the accused driver is facing any charges.

Neither the deputy nor the suspect has been identified.