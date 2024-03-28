VIDEO: Woman rescued from burning SUV in Johns Creek, charged with DUI

In a recent incident caught on camera, officers from the Johns Creek Police Department found themselves facing imminent danger as they responded to a suspected DUI (Driving Under the Influence) crash.

The dramatic scene unfolded March 15 when a Land Rover, driven by a suspected DUI offender, flipped over, landing in a yard, and catching on fire.

Once the flames were under control, the officers used a special tool to break the sunroof of the vehicle and pull the driver, later identified as Alka Bharwaj, to safety.

An officer also pulled an open alcohol bottle from within Bharwaj's vehicle during the rescue. Consequently, she was charged with DUI, reckless driving, and driving with an open container.

