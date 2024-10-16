VIDEO: Squatters evicted from 15,000-square-foot mansion by Fulton County marshals

The Fulton County Marshal's Department recently responded to reports of unauthorized occupants in a 15,000-square-foot mansion in north Atlanta, according to a post on social media.

The department says it took significant precautions due to the size of the property and concerns that the individuals involved may identify as sovereign citizens, who are individuals or members of a movement who believe they are not subject to certain government laws, including taxes, licensing, and other legal regulations. They often argue that the federal government is illegitimate and that they are exempt from its authority.

To ensure public safety and monitor the situation effectively, additional units were deployed to the scene. A drone was also used for aerial surveillance to assist in identifying potential inhabitants and to help coordinate the department's response.

Georgia law defines squatting as the unauthorized occupation of property without the owner's consent. Although property owners have the right to evict squatters, they are required to follow legal eviction procedures to reclaim their property.

Authorities emphasized that their response was carefully planned to maintain safety and minimize disruptions during the operation.

Further details on the status of the investigation have not yet been released.