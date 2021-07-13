Video shows teen's golf ball being struck by lightning at Top Golf

A shocking moment at a Top Golf driving range in Texas was caught on camera.

Tomas Gomez, 18, told KSAT-TV that he was at Top Golf with friends when stormy skies started to move in. He took one final swing and sent his ball into the green at 88 mph.

Just seconds later, it got struck by lightning!

Screams could be heard in the background as players ran for cover.

"It could have hit me…It could have hit any of us," Gomes told KSAT-TV. "It was actually pretty scary after I was thinking about it for a while."

Top Golf says guests were immediately asked to go inside afterward. No one was hurt.

