Video shows persons of interest in Myrtle Drive murder, Atlanta police say

Homicide investigators in Atlanta are searching for persons of interest in an April shooting death of a man at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows two men walking behind the Shamrock Gardens apartments located in the 1900 block of Plaza Lane during the early morning hours of April 6. The pair is wanted for questioning in the homicide which happened at a nearby apartment complex.

According to police, officers were called out just after 1:30 p.m. to the Harmony Plaza II apartments located at 1870 Myrtle Drive SW around the same time the two men were captured on camera. Investigators say they found Stanley Shivers inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The video shows at least one of the men carrying what appears to be a firearm.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).