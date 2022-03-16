Video shows people of interest in Atlanta sports bar shooting

A video shows three persons of interests in a quadruple shooting at Pregame Bar and Grill.

Atlanta police said 20-year-old Zyquan Lee died and three others were injured on Jan. 29 at 99 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police ask the public to study the mannerisms, clothing and hairstyles of people in the security video.

It shows a person walking into the bar. Later, the video shows a group of hooded people follow a person up some stairs before the group rushes out a period of time later.

A person of interest in the deadly quadruple shooting on Jan. 29 at Pregame Bar and Grill on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"Pay close attention to this video and please provide that information to our office," police said.

The case is one of several the homicide unit has investigated in the last three months that have a video or image of persons of interest or suspects. This makes them "highly solvable" according to investigators.

At the time, police said the shooter left the scene after some sort of dispute escalated to gunfire. Investigators found shell casings outside and inside the bar.

