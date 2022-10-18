Expand / Collapse search
Video shows officers responding to burglary call at home near Georgia Governor's Mansion

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Officers arrest burglary suspect at home near Governor's Mansion

Atlanta police released this video showing officers responding burglary call at a home along West Paces Ferry Road near the Georgia Governor's Mansion on Oct. 12, 2022.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police released a video on Tuesday showing officers confront a burglar inside a home near the Georgia Governor’s Mansion.

Officers responded to a frantic 911 around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 12. Police say the caller says she locked herself inside her bedroom after hearing noises in her home located along West Pace Ferry Road NW near Tuxedo Road NW.

Police say they found the back door to the home forced open when they arrived. The officers entered the home and eventually encountered a man standing in the hallway. The man complied with the officer’s orders, police say.

Investigators were able to determine the man did not live at the home. He was eventually taken into custody.

The video shows the officers investigating the outside of the home and then later officers leading the man away from the home.

Jourdain Crawford, 24, was charged with possession of tools to commit a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property and loitering/prowling.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail without incident.