Video shows the moment deputies boxed in a BMW traveling 138 mph

The Brief An 18-year-old driver faces felony charges after a high-speed Gavyn Gates Coweta County chase reached 138 mph. Deputies boxed in the fleeing BMW at a highway exit ramp and arrested the teenager at gunpoint. Dashcam and body camera footage captured the dangerous pursuit weaving through Interstate 85 traffic.



Coweta County deputies arrested an 18-year-old driver who allegedly led authorities on a 138 mph pursuit along Interstate 85.

Interstate 85 chase arrest

What we know:

Deputies clocked Gavyn Gates driving a white BMW passenger vehicle at 138 mph near mile marker 51. Gates refused to pull over, sparking a high-speed pursuit as he wove through traffic without signaling.

The teenager pulled off the highway at the Bullsboro Drive exit, where a second deputy blocked his vehicle. Deputies ordered Gates out of the car at gunpoint and forced him to the ground.

He faces multiple charges, including speeding, reckless driving, and felony fleeing and attempting to elude.

Coweta County investigation gaps

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed where Gates was traveling to at the time of his arrest. Investigators have not released information regarding whether drugs or alcohol factored into the high-speed flight.

Dangerous highway driving tactics

What they're saying:

"He was driving recklessly changing lanes without using his turn signal, cut off several tractor trailers and other vehicles on the road," Lt. Toby Nix said.

During the arrest, body camera footage captured a deputy asking, "What are you doing?" Gates replied, "What do you mean?"