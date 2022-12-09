Video shows man using wood to slam door of home under construction

Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video attempting to smash into someone's Atlanta home.

Police said the unidentified suspect could be behind multiple burglaries. The owner of the vacant home, which is under construction, told police it had been burglarized before.

Police said at 2:40 p.m. on Monday Ring security camera footage that showed a man using a "wooden object" to break through a back door of the home on Adair Avenue. The man didn't get in, but a police report said a back door, back window and the security system inside the home looked damaged.

Video shows a man using a piece of wood and his shoulder to attempt to break a door on the porch.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case. To submit a tip, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.