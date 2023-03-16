Video shows man being arrested for firing into Atlanta home

A man wearing body armor was arrested in southwest Atlanta after firing several rounds into an occupied home last weekend.

Atlanta Police say the officer was on patrol in the Pittsburgh neighborhood when he spotted the man wearing all black, with a bullet-proof vest on, and armed with a rifle. Police say the man was firing shots near the intersection of Mary St. SW and Smith St. SW.

Police released the body camera video of the officer’s encounter on March 11. The officer followed the man a few blocks down the road to a store along McDaniel Street SW near Arthur Street SW.

The officer then orders the man to put down the rifle, which he does, but walks in between two homes across the street.

Malik Chatman was taken into custody shortly after and was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No one inside the home which was fired upon was injured.

Neither Chatman nor the officer were injured.

Chatman was booked into the Fulton County Jail.