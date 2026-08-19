Video shows gunman robbing clerk at southwest Atlanta store: police
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who held up a southwest Atlanta business at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon.
Robbery on Campbellton Road
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery report around 1:33 p.m. at the Dollar Tree store in the Campbellton Plaza shopping center, located near the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Delowe Drive.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man pulled a gun on an employee and demanded cash from the register before running away with more than $800.
Suspect details and search
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name or description of the suspect seen in the surveillance video.
It remains unknown which direction the person fled after leaving the business.
Atlanta police are searching for an armed suspect who brandished a handgun at an employee and stole over $800 from a cash register during a robbery at 2020 Campbellton Road SW in southwest Atlanta on August 18, 2026 (Atlanta Police Department).
Cash reward for tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.org.
Tipsters can also use the P3 Tips app and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit, who released a preliminary incident report and video footage.