Video shows gunman robbing clerk at southwest Atlanta store: police

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who robbed a local store on Campbellton Road SW on Tuesday. The suspect threatened a worker with a gun and stole over $800 in cash before running away. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who held up a southwest Atlanta business at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon.

Robbery on Campbellton Road

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery report around 1:33 p.m. at the Dollar Tree store in the Campbellton Plaza shopping center, located near the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Delowe Drive.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man pulled a gun on an employee and demanded cash from the register before running away with more than $800.

Suspect details and search

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or description of the suspect seen in the surveillance video.

It remains unknown which direction the person fled after leaving the business.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Atlanta police are searching for an armed suspect who brandished a handgun at an employee and stole over $800 from a cash register during a robbery at 2020 Campbellton Road SW in southwest Atlanta on August 18, 2026 (Atlanta Police Department).

Cash reward for tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.org.

Tipsters can also use the P3 Tips app and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.