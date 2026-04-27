Video shows driver striking cyclists; 72-year-old man arrested

The Brief A 72-year-old man was arrested following a hit-and-run involving two cyclists on a Cherokee County road. The driver allegedly struck the cyclists with his vehicle after honking at them for two minutes. Deputies say the driver blamed the cyclists.



A 72-year-old man is in jail after authorities say he struck two cyclists with his vehicle and left the scene in Cherokee County.

The incident on Sugar Pike Road

What we know:

Richard Collins, who was leading a North Georgia Cycling Association group ride on Thursday, said a driver approached the group from behind and honked excessively for about two minutes. According to Collins, the vehicle’s side mirror struck the cyclist behind him, then hit Collins, knocking him off his bike.

Collins was treated by paramedics at the scene for road rash on his shoulder, elbow, and knee. He later visited an orthopedist who discovered a fracture of his lower spine. Cherokee County Sheriff's officials arrested the driver, 72-year-old Jerry Wayne Ross, at a neighbor’s house nearby. Ross faces six charges, including hit-and-run, aggressive driving, and failing to maintain a safe distance from a bicycle.

Jerry Wayne Ross. Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

By the numbers:

The group was participating in a 32-mile ride.

The driver allegedly followed the cyclists for about 2 minutes.

Georgia law requires drivers to provide at least 3 feet of distance when passing cyclists.

What they're saying:

"I just hope this experience will raise awareness to the rules of the road, for cyclists, and how drivers should allow for the 3 feet distance in safe passing," said cyclist Richard Collins. According to sheriff's officials, when questioned by deputies, Ross blamed the cyclists and claimed they were in the road.