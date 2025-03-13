Video shows bungling burglar's comical getaway after breaking into Coweta gas station

The Brief A bungling burglar makes a comical getaway after breaking into a Coweta County gas station. Surveillance video shows him dropping many of the stolen goods and attempting to stuff the items into a car. Deputies need help in identifying the man, who is described as a white male, wearing glasses and driving a blue sedan.



Deputies in Coweta County need the public’s help in identifying the bungling burglar who broke into a gas station this week and then made a hysterical getaway, repeatedly dropping his loot and having to go back and pick it up.

Bungling burglar

What we know:

Deputies say nothing about this burglary at the Mac Marathon on Highway 16 went smoothly, from the break-in to the getaway. The getaway especially.

The suspect is seen in surveillance carrying a laundry basket of stolen goods and dropping things on his way to the getaway car. When he tosses the basket into the back of the car, much of it falls out onto the ground. Easy to see why some cops who have seen the video are calling it one of the worst getaways they’ve seen in a long time.

The getaway

Watch the video, and you will see why cops are calling it one of the worst getaways they’ve ever seen. Amazing that he actually did get away, but now they are trying to identify him and need the public’s help.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office says from surveillance video it appears he is a white male, wears glasses and is 5’ 10" to 6’ 0" tall.

He’s driving a blue Hyundai or Kia sedan. It didn’t have a license plate.

As bad as the getaway was, the actual break-in wasn’t much better. They say he tried repeatedly to pry the door open but was eventually forced to smash the glass. Inside, he tried to pry open video gaming machines but was unsuccessful. Eventually, he settled on stealing bottles of wine and cigarillos.

From the surveillance video, investigators say it's likely that some of the wine bottles broke when he threw the items in the car.

What you can do:

If you can help with that, give the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office a call.