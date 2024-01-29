Video: Shooting outside late-night spot in Buckhead, gunman wanted

The suspected gunman in an early morning shooting late last year is seen in surveillance video released by Atlanta police this week.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2023, in the parking lot of 2110 Peachtree Road NW.

The man, who was wearing a brown/beige-colored shirt, approached the victim while the victim was inside his vehicle. Police say the man then fired through the driver-side window.

The gunman then ran from the scene.

The 25-year-old victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). . Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.