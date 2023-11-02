Video released of possible Luckie Street robbery suspect

Atlanta police are looking for a person they believe was involved in an armed robbery on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta.

They have released new video of the possible suspect who was wearing a gray and black jacket.

Police say the robbery happened on Oct. 15 and involved a total of 4 people.

There is a $2,000 reward being offered for information leading to the possible suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).