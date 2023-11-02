Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
Video released of possible Luckie Street robbery suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
Luckie Street robbery suspect sought

Atlanta police are looking for a person they believe was involved in an armed robbery on Luckie Street.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a person they believe was involved in an armed robbery on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta.

They have released new video of the possible suspect who was wearing a gray and black jacket.

Police say the robbery happened on Oct. 15 and involved a total of 4 people. 

There is a $2,000 reward being offered for information leading to the possible suspect's arrest. 

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).