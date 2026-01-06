Georgia charities see rise in patients as ACA premiums jump: 'People are struggling to make their daily bills'

The Brief Georgians must enroll in Affordable Care Act coverage by Jan. 15 to secure health insurance for February. Congressional failure to extend subsidies is forcing residents to drop insurance due to rising, unaffordable premiums. Charitable clinics face overwhelming demand and declining donations as more uninsured residents seek essential medical care.



Georgians face a looming Jan. 15 deadline to enroll in Affordable Care Act health coverage for February, even as a congressional stalemate over subsidies has already led some to drop their insurance.

The approaching cutoff, just over a week away, comes as Congress has yet to reach a deal to extend Obamacare subsidies. For many residents, the lack of financial assistance has made monthly premiums unaffordable.

What they're saying:

"If people don't have those subsidies, some people will have to drop insurance," said Dr. Amy Eubanks, a long-time volunteer at the Rapha Clinic. "It is absolutely going to affect us. Right now, people are struggling to make their daily bills."

For those left uninsured, local charitable organizations are stepping in to fill the gap, though they are feeling the strain of increased demand. The Rapha Clinic in West Georgia and the Morehouse School of Medicine’s H.E.A.L. Clinic (Health Equity for All Lives) are among more than four dozen members of the Georgia Charitable Care Network. These clinics offer medical services for free or a small fee, depending on a patient's income.

Dr. Christopher Ervin, with the H.E.A.L. Clinic in the Atlanta metro area, said he has seen a "steady increase" in patients over the last several years. The clinic serves uninsured adults aged 18 and up.

"I have already built in my mindset that each year I have an increase," Ervin said. He recalled one instance where a patient with a seizure disorder sought help because she could not access medication without insurance. "We provided the care to that person and ended up providing care to the entire family."

While these clinics provide a safety net, Eubanks warned that the charities themselves are facing an uphill battle. A combination of rising patient numbers and a dip in charitable giving is creating a "challenge" for the network.

"It's a time of economic hardship," Eubanks said. "Donations to nonprofits are down the concern the need is going to be there, but are we going to be able to meet that need? I think that's going toe the challenge."

Eubanks expressed hope that voices from the community might prompt action in Washington.

"I think constituents are speaking to their legislators right now," she said. "And I that's going to have some impact."

What we don't know:

Several questions remain as the deadline approaches, most notably whether Congress will reach a last-minute deal to restore the subsidies that many Georgians rely on to afford their premiums.