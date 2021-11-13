Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Momma bear, cubs visit Wyoming police station

By Christopher Williams
Published 
Updated 9:30PM
FOX TV Digital Team

Momma Bear and Cubs Pay a Nighttime Visit to Wyoming Police

A bear and her four cubs were spotted sauntering past a police station in Jackson, Wyoming, on the night of Tuesday, November 9. (Credit: Jackson Police Department via Storyful)

JACKSON, Wyo. - Surveillance video captured a momma bear and her four cubs visiting a police station in Jackson, Wyoming, on the night of Tuesday, November 9.

The Jackson Police Department posted the video to Facebook, joking the visitors "swung by to say hi."

According to local news, officers and US Fish and Wildlife officials helped escort the bears safely out of the town.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 