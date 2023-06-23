VIDEO: Man arrested in Clayton County for sideswiping patrol car while fleeing police

article

Newly-released video shows a driver sideswiping a Clayton County patrol vehicle during an incident on June 8.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers were responding to a domestic violence call when they heard multiple gunshots nearby on Maddox Road.

As they were getting into their patrol vehicles, dispatch told them that there had been a drive-by shooting in the area. The officers then heard and saw a black Dodge Charger racing from the area towards Mount Zion Boulevard.

The officers caught up to the vehicle and tried to stop it. The driver turned into a dead end apartment complex and the officers stop their pursuit.

As the officers were talking to their supervisor, the driver of the black Dodge Charger hit the side of the patrol vehicle and left the area at a high rate of speed.

The officers began chasing the vehicle again. The Dodge Charger then crashed into a metal gate and the driver hopped out of the car and ran away. He was later arrested on North Parkway.

Officers discovered that the Charger was stolen and they recovered a mini Draco AK47 and 9mm gun from the car.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Heath. He has been charged with theft by receiving stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and two counts of hit-and-run.